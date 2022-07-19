2022 July 19 10:22

OOCL adopts Electronic Bill of Lading to enhance supply chain efficiency

Orient Overseas Container Line is switching to Electronic Bills of Lading, in order to enhance the efficiency of the global supply chain, reduce the carbon footprint of each shipment, and bring customers the ultimate shipping experience, according to the company's release.

OOCL’s eBL solution is powered by digital solutions provider IQAX Limited, and built on Global Shipping Business Network (“GSBN”)’s blockchain platform. By leveraging this technology, eBL provides a digital channel for all involved parties to access the real time status of the shipping process. eBL also guarantees the security, accuracy, and authenticity of data, as well as ensuring that data on the blockchain network is traceable and from a single source. OOCL’s eBL solution not only offers issuance of online Bills of Lading, but also enables different parties such as shippers, cargo owners, forwarders and banks to manage the eBL and to perform title transfers, surrenders for delivery, status updates and history reviews.​

As a core part of OOCL’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, tackling the challenges of climate change and assuring sustainability are a clear priority. Switching to a paperless solution enables OOCL to help its customers eliminate waste generation and the consumption of forest resources, and to minimise their carbon footprint by avoiding the need to print and post paper documentation. The adoption of eBL marks another milestone in the sustainability journey of the company and the industry.



OOCL’s eBL is offered to global customers and is recognized by the International Group of P&I Clubs.

