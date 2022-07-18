2022 July 18 10:09

Burks named Memphis District Engineering & Construction chief

Elizabeth M. Burks is Memphis District’s new Engineering & Construction Division chief. In this role, she is responsible for the engineering and construction of flood risk management, navigation, ecosystem restoration, and water supply projects within the boundaries of the Memphis District, which includes portions of Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky.



Burks joined the Memphis District in 1999, as a civil engineer intern. She’s worked in various offices including Construction, Hydraulics & Hydrology, Technical Services, Project Management, and Project Development. Projects she’s worked on include the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, the historic 2011 flood on the Mississippi River, the Grand Prairie Project, and the Regional Channel Improvement Program.



Since 2016, Burks has been the assistant deputy for project management, regional channel improvement project manager, and Project Development Branch chief. In these roles, she was the primary consultant and advisor to the deputy for project management, focusing on developing the district’s outreach programs, and managing the Regional Channel Improvement Program across Memphis, Vicksburg, and New Orleans Districts.



Burks graduated from the University of Memphis in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. She is a registered professional engineer in the states of Tennessee and Arkansas and is certified as a project management professional. She is also certified as a Lean Six Sigma practitioner and holds the status of black belt.