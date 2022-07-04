2022 July 4 09:47

R-Flot launches two buoy tenders of Project 3052

The ships are indented for Kama and Volga-Baltic waterways

The eighth and the ninths buoy tenders of Project 3052 were launched at shipbuilding facility of R-Flot in Nizhny Novgorod Region, says Marine Technics (MT-Group LLC), general contractor under the shipbuilding project.

The ship named Gydrotechnik Petrashen (Hull No 5210) is built for Volga-Baltic Administration, the Mikhail Gromov (Hull No 5206) – for Kama Waterways Administration.

The ceremony featured the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, representatives of the customer and partner organizations.

The ships were ordered by Rechvodput under Russia’s state programme “Transport System Development”.

MT Group was founded in 1997 as a company supplying marine spare parts. In 2011, the company opened new departments – design bureau, FessoValves (package supply of pipeline valves) and Rig Solutions (supply of drilling equipment).

Photos from MT-Group website