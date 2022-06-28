2022 June 28 17:37

Russian President signs law on presence of foreign-flagged ships on Russia' s inland water ways

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law “On Introduction of Amendments into Article 14 of the Federal Law “On the Internal Sea Waters, Territorial Sea and Contiguous Zone of the Russian Federation” and into the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation”. The law concerns issues related to presence of foreign-flagged ships on inland water ways of the Russian Federation, ice escorts and radio communication.



The document is available in Russian on our website >>>>