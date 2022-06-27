2022 June 27 13:33

Hydrographic Company holds tender for dredging of Utrenny terminal’s water area

Initial price — RUB 247 million

FSUE Hydrographic Company has announced an open tender in an electronic form for the right to sign a contract on execution of maintenance dredging in the water area and on the access canal to terminal Utrenny in the navigation season of 2022.

According to the official website of the Unified State Procurement Information System, the initial (maximum) price is RUB 246,649,500.

The deadline for application of bids – 11 July 2022 with the results to be announced on 8 August 2022.

In May 2022, design documentation for maintenance dredging at Utrenny terminal obtained state expert approval of the ad hoc environmental body.

Rosatom’s FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

