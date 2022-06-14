-
Crude oil futures climb following monrning decline
Prices edged up 0.28-0.31%
Brend Crude futures price for July settlement as of 08:50 (UTC+3) June 14, 2022 rose 0.31% to $122.65 per barrel, trading data show.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures rose 0.28% to $121,27 per barrel.
Fluctuations occur due to the current geopolitical tensions. In addition, the commodity exchange responses to reports that Saudi Arabia is ready to increase oil production in order to replace the share of Russian crude oil.
