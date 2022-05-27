  • Home
  • 2022 May 27 11:35

    Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330

    Image source: Rosmorrechflot
    The ship ordered by RechVodPut is built under CMPI

    On 26 May 2022, Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for a survey ship of Project 3330 (RMS 1,2 А class), says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    The ship ordered by RechVodPut is built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. The General Designer - Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).

    The state contract foresees construction of 11 survey ships. 

    The ships of Project 3330 fitted with modern automated equipment are intended for surveying operations as part of river survey works. The equipment ensures high speed and accuracy of surveys, lets scan the bottom and create 3D relief model as well as make calculations for dredging works and control them.

    With that equipment, the surveying of a fairway of 4.0 meters deep and 85 meters will have two sounding lines that lets reduce fuel consumption.

    The ships are to be given to Administrations of IWW basins. The lead ship and two serial ones have been already handed over to the Lena, Volga and Ob administrations.

    The works under the contract are to be completed in Q4 of 2023.

    Key characteristics: LOA – 18.1 meters, BOA – 3.2 meters, main engine – 184 kW; crew – 2; survey team – 4; endurance – 2 days.

    Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment JSC builds a wide range of boats (over 50 types) including service, leisure, passenger, high-speed, firefighting and towing boats. The company supplies its products to the federal bodies of Russia: FSB, Interior Ministry, Emercom, special and rescue services, Defence Ministry.

