2022 May 25 18:15

Maersk Supply Service wins long-term marine services contract in Angola

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded an integrated marine services contract by Esso Angola, for the provision of project management, engineering and marine services in support of the development of offshore drilling and production operations offshore Angola in the Block 15, according to the company's release.

Maersk Forza, a Maersk Supply Service subsea support vessel, will perform the offshore marine operations, including offshore field maintenance support, deep-water AHC precision lifting, and ROV operations for the installation of subsea and other marine equipment.

The vessel is due to be delivered in Q3-2022 and the crews and project teams are currently being assembled in preparation.

With this contract, Maersk Supply Service continues to expand its track record as an integrated solutions provider. By combining in-house project management and technical expertise with the flexibility of a versatile fleet, Maersk Supply Service is able to deliver solutions that meet complex project needs, simplify offshore operations, and reduce cost and risk to its customers.



Maersk Supply Service is a provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.

Maersk Supply Service is committed to decarbonising its fleet and focuses on energy efficiency and ocean health. The company is expanding into renewable industries such as floating wind and ocean cleaning.

Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.