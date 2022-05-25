2022 May 25 17:58

The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Swinoujscie

The first ship with Ukrainian ore left the port of Świnoujście, according to the company's release. The cargo arrived at the port in Swinoujscie by rail, then to the recipient in Algeria by sea. At the moment, 17,000 are waiting for loading tons of Ukrainian corn - says Karol Bowżyk, president of OT Port Swinoujscie. - Currently, the port warehouses contain over 50 thousand. tons of iron ore originating in Ukraine. Taking into account the concluded commercial contracts with partners from Ukraine, we are preparing to handle the increased cargo weight, among others implementing the investment program including the preparation of storage yards and the purchase of mechanized equipment. - adds President Bowżyk.



In connection with Russia's operation in Ukraine, the existing trade routes were severed. To restore the liquidity of supplies, goods from Ukraine increasingly reach Polish ports by rail, and then by sea to recipients, e.g. from Africa. In the Szczecin-Swinoujscie port complex, the amount reported by cargo administrators is secured. The ports are fully operational.



- This situation shows that Polish ports can gain. New transport chains, new integrated logistics chains will certainly be created. This is a natural phenomenon because the market hates a vacuum, - notes Krzysztof Urbaś, president of the Szczecin and Swinoujscie SA Sea Ports Management Board. - Ports are prepared to take over cargo that has so far been transported by road. Therefore, paradoxically, this situation will increase the transshipment capacity of Polish ports. - underlines President Urbaś.



Finding a transport alternative to Ukrainian goods is now a key task to create new transport chains. In a situation where Ukrainian ports are blocked - both those in the Sea of ​​Azov - Berdyansk and Mariupol, and in the Black Sea, where the largest transshipments took place in relation to the port in Odessa, Polish ports have a chance to take over additional cargo volumes. Especially since Ukraine exported huge amounts of grain by sea, having 11 percent of its total volume of grain.





