2022 May 25 16:03

OBE Organic collaborates with Maersk on sustainable ECO Delivery

OBE Organic, Australia’s oldest organic beef exporting company, has become the first refrigerated meat exporter in Oceania, to vastly lower the ocean emissions of its North America exports. Now the company is taking further steps to reduce its carbon footprint with Maersk’s low emission ECO Delivery product which reduces CO2 emissions by more than 80%, according to the company's release.

Maersk ECO Delivery is an Ocean transport customer offering that uses green biofuels. It is a solution that is backed by some of the most trusted and respected environmental and emissions bodies in the world, using proven methodologies to identify that carbon savings are tangible.



Since its introduction in 2019, customer demand for Maersk ECO Delivery has grown more than 170% year-on-year. Maersk is also working to expand the ECO Delivery product to 3rd party verified low emission landside Logistics & Services products to serve customers across the entire value chain with green solutions.



