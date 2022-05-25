2022 May 25 14:34

WIND lands the cable storage for TenneT’s Dutch and German offshore grid connection systems

Wind, the Dutch subsea cable specialist, has signed a framework agreement with Tennet for the provision of cable transfers and cable storage for offshore spare export cables, according to the company's release.

The contract scope includes supply of cable storage equipment, execution of cable transfers and management and storage of spare export cables. The first cable for Hollandse Kust Noord will arrive with WIND before the end of Q2 this year.

For the foreseeable future, further spare cables will be stored at WIND’s spacious cable storage and repair yard in Velsen Noord, Netherlands.

WIND is the worldwide logistics specialist for the subsea cable industry. The company provides full-service solutions for the transport, handling and storage of subsea cables and flexibles for the energy market, as well as cable recovery of subsea telecommunication cables.