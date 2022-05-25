2022 May 25 13:17

Severnaya Verf shipyard launches yet another trawler for Norebo

Photo by IAA PortNews 2022

Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has launched the processing trawler of Project 170701 named Kapitan Breikhman, IAA PortNews correspondent reports. The ceremony has been attended by Ilya Shestakov, Head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), and Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of USC BoD.



The ship is intended for Karelian Seafood JSC (a company of NOREBO group). The delivery is scheduled for 2022.

“It is the forth ship in a series being built for Norebo Group,” said Igor Orlov, General Director of the shipbuilding company.

The first ship in the series is to be delivered in 2022. The delivery of the Kapitan Breikhman has been shifted from 2022 to spring 2023, said Igor Orlov.

“About 100 ships for the fishing industry are under construction in the Russian Federation today. Their construction is underway in the North-West region and at the Far East shipyards,” said Head of Rosrybolovstvo Ilya Shestakov.

The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. Six ships of the series are intended for operation in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin. For the first time for Russian fishing vessels, a new hull architecture was applied - a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip. Thanks to this, the area of ​​the working space on board has increased and the seaworthiness has improved.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.