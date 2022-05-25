2022 May 25 11:04

Stena RoRo delivers extended E-Flexer RoPax to Stena Line

On May 24, Stena RoRo delivered the first of two ordered extended E-Flexer ferries to Stena Line. She is the Stena Estelle and will operate on the Karlskrona – Gdynia line. Like all ships in the E-Flexer series, the new ferry is tailored to the customer's specific preferences and needs, according to the company's release.

In total, Stena Line will be operating five E-Flexer vessels, with two of them being the extended version. The fourth in the order has now been delivered. Compared to the basic design, the ferry has been extended by 36 meters. With the extension, the ferry is 240 meters long and has an increased capacity of 50% more cabins, 30% more passengers and 15% more cargo. Loading and unloading are streamlined with a drive-through configuration for both car decks.

Stena RoRo currently has 12 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels. All are being built at the CMI Jingling Shipyard in Weihai, China. The ferry now delivered to Stena Line constitutes the seventh E-Flexer delivery.

The E-Flexer series is based on a basic concept entailing a larger configuration than with today's standard RoPax-type ferries and it is highly flexible. Each ship is tailored to customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders help to ensure that E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to durability, performance and cost as well as energy efficiency.

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers.