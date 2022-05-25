2022 May 25 09:34

Port of Long Beach, AWS collaborate to improve cargo data

The Port of Long Beach announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. company, will be used to power the Port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a cutting-edge new digital infrastructure project created to aggregate data for companies across industries and sectors to track cargo in real time from origin to destination.

The Port’s Supply Chain Information Highway plans to maximize visibility and efficiency of cargo movement at the Port and throughout the supply chain. The new system will allow supply chain stakeholders to obtain actionable insights to help with planning, scheduling, and improving their systems. Registered users will access the data for free. The solution is in the process of being finalized.

Port and AWS leaders announced this collaborative effort Tuesday, May 24, at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., an event that convenes public sector mission leaders to learn how cloud computing can drive innovation for government, education, space, nonprofit and healthcare organizations.



The flexibility was requested by industry partners the Port engaged during an extensive outreach process, and ensures the data solution can inform stakeholders at every level of the supply chain and is accessible to Fortune 500 beneficial cargo owners and small businesses alike.



St. Louis-based technology firm UNCOMN is working with the Port to develop the Supply Chain Information Highway software. UNCOMN is partnered with AWS, which will provide the cloud computing infrastructure and services for the Supply Chain Information Highway to function, storing the information in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), a solution that offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security and performance.

The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. As the second-busiest container seaport in the United States, the Port handles trade valued at more than $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million trade-related jobs across the nation, including 575,000 in Southern California.