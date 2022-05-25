  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Long Beach, AWS collaborate to improve cargo data
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 25 09:34

    Port of Long Beach, AWS collaborate to improve cargo data

    The Port of Long Beach announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. company, will be used to power the Port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a cutting-edge new digital infrastructure project created to aggregate data for companies across industries and sectors to track cargo in real time from origin to destination.

    The Port’s Supply Chain Information Highway plans to maximize visibility and efficiency of cargo movement at the Port and throughout the supply chain. The new system will allow supply chain stakeholders to obtain actionable insights to help with planning, scheduling, and improving their systems. Registered users will access the data for free. The solution is in the process of being finalized.

    Port and AWS leaders announced this collaborative effort Tuesday, May 24, at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., an event that convenes public sector mission leaders to learn how cloud computing can drive innovation for government, education, space, nonprofit and healthcare organizations.

    The flexibility was requested by industry partners the Port engaged during an extensive outreach process, and ensures the data solution can inform stakeholders at every level of the supply chain and is accessible to Fortune 500 beneficial cargo owners and small businesses alike.

    St. Louis-based technology firm UNCOMN is working with the Port to develop the Supply Chain Information Highway software. UNCOMN is partnered with AWS, which will provide the cloud computing infrastructure and services for the Supply Chain Information Highway to function, storing the information in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), a solution that offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security and performance.

    The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. As the second-busiest container seaport in the United States, the Port handles trade valued at more than $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million trade-related jobs across the nation, including 575,000 in Southern California.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Long Beach  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 25

11:59 Throughput of CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 rose by almost 3% YoY
11:31 LUKOIL completes acquisition of Russian retail and lubricants assets of Shell
11:04 Stena RoRo delivers extended E-Flexer RoPax to Stena Line
10:30 Xycle to start construction of its first plastic recycling plant in the port of Rotterdam at the end of 2022
10:02 IMO Working Group finalizes carbon intensity measures guidance
09:55 Crude oil futures rise on US reserves data
09:34 Port of Long Beach, AWS collaborate to improve cargo data
09:20 Universal Handling Company expands its social programme
09:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on May 25

2022 May 24

18:12 Vladimir Putin orders RF Prime Minister to take control over construction and modernization of checkpoints
17:49 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade expects delivery of hydrogen-powered prototype ship by 2024
17:26 NYK to invest in theDOCK’s Navigator II Fund
17:10 DP World is to combine its two multimodal operators in Europe
17:06 Tuula Liukko starts as CEO of Hamina LNG
16:50 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard reports successful completion of North Pole platform contractor sea trials
16:31 Sanmar adds another new build azimuth tractor tug to its fleet
16:12 TotalEnergies signs an agreement for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project at Cameron LNG
15:56 Single window for ship data exchange to become mandatory - IMO
15:07 TotalEnergies signs LNG long-term sale contract with Hanwha Corporation
14:55 Royal Caribbean enters partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
14:18 Vladimir Putin suggests changing approach to designing of new transport infrastructure facilities
14:02 Rio Tinto and BP sign one-year trial of marine biofuels
13:32 Gothenburg takes delivery of fourth electric ferry powered by an EST-Floattech battery system
13:02 China ports container volume rises 1.7% from January to April of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in May 2022
12:14 MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to three hybrid powered RoPax ferries
11:53 Over 150 hydraulic engineering facilities on Russia’s IWW to undergo reconstruction by 2025
11:25 IMO Secretary-General urges support for FSO Safer plan
11:02 Russian Chamber of Shipping supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
10:51 Keppel O&M secures another two jackup rig charter contracts worth up to S$120m
10:40 RF President orders to formalize Rosatom’s powers on administering NSR and organizing navigation within its waters
09:39 Liftings return to pre-COVID levels as Maersk catches COSCO - Alphaliner
09:39 Icebreakers of FSUE Atomflot assisted 341 ship calls in winter navigation season of 2021-22
08:48 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on May 24

2022 May 23

18:28 Container terminal at Gangavaram Port to be ready by 2023 - The Hindu
17:26 Krasnoye Sormovo names newly built RSD59 dry cargo carrier after Nikolai Orlov
16:47 Russian companies can replace foreign manufacturers of navigation equipment - opinion
16:00 Prices for oil products in Russia to show downward correction – expert
15:29 Maersk Supply Service vessels will continue to support The Ocean Cleanup for another year
15:03 NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo develop new additive
14:38 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences sea trials of Severny Polyus platform
14:13 SCZONE will sign Green hydrogen contracts in November
13:35 Natural gas imports from Russia under Gasum’s supply contract has been halted
13:16 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredger Kronshlot
12:57 NYK, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK conclude MoU with City of Yokohama for acceptance of ammonia-fueled tugboat
11:58 Berg Propulsion drives sustainability gains for CSL’s Great Lakes new generation
11:57 Transneft-Sibir prepared its river fleet for navigation season of 2022
11:09 Sercel acquires Geocomp, a leading US provider of infrastructure monitoring
10:40 RPI Research & Consulting forecasts Russia’s offshore oil production to reduce by 34% by 2030
10:36 NOAA requests proposals for design and construction of new ocean survey ships
10:13 Topsoe to build world’s largest electrolyzer production facility to accelerate Power-to-X capacity
09:14 Crude oil futures continue rising
08:53 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on May 23

2022 May 22

15:41 Kongsberg: Major breakthrough towards a Common Data language in the energy industry
14:18 Victorian Gov't accepts Port of Melbourne Undertaking in response to ESC findings
13:27 Royal IHC delivers Beaver® 65 to DACINCO
12:03 APM Terminals Mobile to expand by 32 acres
11:34 Seaspan announces order for four 7,700-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
10:51 Port of Oakland volume declines 7% as Shanghai struggles
10:32 Eleven start-ups awarded MINT-STARTUP Grant at the launch of Smart Port Challenge 2022

2022 May 21

14:07 CIP proposes to build a hydrogen island in the North Sea by 2030