2022 May 24 12:14

MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to three hybrid powered RoPax ferries

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for three pro-ecological, low-emission vessels powered by four LNG engines of dual-fuel type with battery assistance (hybrid), according to the company's release.

These RoPax ferries will be built at Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A, the largest shipyard of Poland’s shipbuilding group Remontowa Holding, for the Polish ferry company Polskie Promy, part of Polska Żegluga Morska (PŻM).

The order has been booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter order intake.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, manufacturing, transport and installation assistance for the bow and stern equipment together with internal ramps and doors. The bow ramp folding frame solution and mooring rope self tension system increase efficiency by enabling loading at two levels and reduce the turn-around time in port.

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea. Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.