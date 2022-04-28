2022 April 28 18:36

Green electricity significantly reduces Metrans carbon emissions

The conversion to green electricity already underway at HHLA's rail subsidiary Metrans, one of the leading private intermodal businesses in Europe, has led to a significant reduction in carbon emissions, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.

In Germany and Austria, all rail transports were already converted to sustainably generated electricity last year. Even though the transported volumes increased, the maritime transports in the Metrans network between European ports and their hinterland produced about 60 percent less CO2 in 2021.

Metrans also fully offsets the emissions of containers transported on these routes for users of the “HHLA Pure” product. Last year, this corresponded to 912,000 TEU (standard containers) on routes to and from Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Koper, with over 45,000 tonnes of CO2 offset through climate protection projects that meet Gold Standard certification criteria.



The “HHLA Pure” product has been successfully certified by TÜV Nord. Customers can benefit from HHLA Pure transportation by requesting certificates that prove the transportation was carbon-neutral.