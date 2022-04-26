  • Home
  • News
  • DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 26 14:02

    DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park

    DP World, a global logistics company and one of the world’s largest marine terminal operators, announced the inaugural industrial building located in the 1300+ acre development in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The building marks a milestone with the continued partnership with Orangeburg County and State of South Carolina for the continued economic development of the planned 6+ million square feet industrial park.

    The South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park is centrally located at the intersection of Highway 301 & Interstate 95 between Charleston and Columbia. The logistics park offers users a strategic, inland and rail-served platform with close port proximity for industrial development. Opportunities for build-to-suit ranging in size from 50,000 sf to 1+ million sf, the park provides flexible solutions for both large and mid-size users.

    DP World has been working closely with Orangeburg County throughout the course of the project to ensure the logistics park meets the needs of the end users, is fully integrated and benefits the surrounding communities. In particular, the property will be placed in a multi-county industrial park shared by Orangeburg and Dorchester Counties, providing the opportunity for enhanced tax credits for tenants locating in the park. DPW anticipates this process to be completed in the coming weeks.

    Chairman Sulayem was joined in Orangeburg by DP World’s Americas CEO Matt Leech who added, “DP World is using its expertise in smart logistics solutions to enable the flow of trade across the globe. Combined with our 2021 acquisition of Syncreon, the South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park, is part of DP World’s broader vision to become a driving force in helping more U.S. businesses face the evolving supply chain and logistics challenges that are causing turmoil in the post pandemic economy”.

    In 2021, Premium Peanut, from Douglas, Georgia signed an agreement with DPW to purchase a 42+ acre tract in the Gateway Logistics Park. The company is investing $64 million to build the most technologically advanced peanut shelling operation in the world. In addition to an estimated 130 local jobs, the new operation will provide additional local capacity allowing South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model of continued economic growth.

    DP World executives were joined at today’s event by South Carolina state and local government officials and economic development organizations.


Другие новости по темам: DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 26

18:00 First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest
17:36 Erik Thun announces the launching of the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd to equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices
16:20 Chevron Marine Lubricants successfully completes testing of new marine cylinder oil meeting MAN ES’ Category II requirements
15:54 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches new digital service
15:30 The Mediterranean's first offshore wind farm opening ceremony took place in YILPORT Taranto
14:36 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
14:32 A.P. Møller - Mærsk issues trading update for Q1 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
14:02 DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park
13:02 The Port of Gothenburg is ready for methanol bunkering ship-to-ship
12:48 Expenses of companies with fishing areas within the Azov Sea to be partially offset
12:13 Survitec’s Seahaven completes Lloyd’s Register type approval testing
11:35 Nornickel and Rosatom sign cooperation agreement
11:03 Busan Port Authority implements the LNG fuel conversion project for diesel yard tractors in 2022
10:31 LR launches landmark maritime AI report and readiness assessment tool
10:09 “K” Line Wind Service is granted for Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification by ClassNK
09:50 BPA starts the establishment of 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port
09:39 Crude oil futures rise after a three-day long decrease
09:16 Marine Recruiting Agency increased the number of trainees under additional training programmes
08:53 MABUX: Downward trend will prevail in Global bunker market on Apr 26

2022 April 25

18:32 Hapag-Lloyd launches new AT3 service between North Europe and North America
18:07 Wärtsilä launches Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System
17:52 Sanctions impede proper discharge of SCF obligations
17:39 Sanmar Shipyards choose MAN 175D for new Svitzer TRAnsverse tug design
17:23 United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms
16:44 APM Terminals Mumbai launches a rail service for empty container repositioning
15:55 Ecological justification of container handling at Troitsa Bay Seaport approved by Rosrybolovstvo
15:14 The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its interim financial results
14:46 Freight throughput in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 1.5% in first quarter
14:26 Xinhua: China remains the world's leading shipbuilder in Q1 2022
14:04 New Management Board of KN starts its four-year term of office
13:51 TES announces LNG open season at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub
12:40 Onshore power milestone reached at Port of Kapellskär
12:32 Allocations for water supply to Volga-Akhtubinsk basin to make RUB 11.5 billion by 2024
11:25 China ports container volume rises 2.4% from January to March of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in April 2022
11:07 Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation join forces in fleet decarbonisation programme
11:05 New term of Saimaa Canal Commission starts
10:58 ABS awards Aramco the Middle East’s first notation recognizing infectious disease mitigation
10:41 SPM-3 resumes operation at CPC Marine Terminal
09:39 Vadim Vorobyev appointed as temporary individual executive body – President of PJSC LUKOIL
09:13 Crude oil futures decrease as demand is expected to reduce
08:57 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Bunker market on Apr 25

2022 April 24

14:52 Royal Bodewes builds cement carrier for Asian Shipping company U-MING Marine Transport Corporation
13:04 Adani acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
12:17 Siem Offshore secures contract for OSCV Siem Spearfish
11:38 Tidewater announces completion of Swire Pacific Limited's SPO acquisition
10:54 Iridium honored with three awards in March 2022

2022 April 23

15:31 MSC implements measures to achieve net-zero emissions goals
14:09 ClassNK issues AiP for ammonia-ready LNG-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by GSC
12:27 YSA brings greater accountability and efficiency to cruise ship design
11:07 APM Terminals Bahrain supports the country’s 2030 vision with a robust acceleration programme

2022 April 22

18:06 MPA issues an update on the details of the Green Ship Programme for Singapore - flagged ships
17:51 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:16 Hapag-Lloyd starts new service between the Mediterranean and the US
16:35 Volga Shipping Company opens navigation season on Upper Volga
16:12 Petrobras and Equinor start production on IOR project at Roncador, Brazil
15:44 2021 revenues of Atomenergomash rose by 28%, backlog of orders by 15%
15:03 NYK: The introduction plan for new LNG-fueled ship certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
14:46 Vygon Consulting expects hydrogen demand in export markets open for Russia to exceed 35 million tonnes by 2030
14:13 Port of Oakland exporters eligible for new federal incentives