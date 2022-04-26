2022 April 26 12:48

Expenses of companies with fishing areas within the Azov Sea to be partially offset

RF Government will allocate RUB 50 million to cover ongoing expenses



The Government of the Russian Federation says it has made a decision to support fishing companies normally operating within the Azov Sea but currently idle due to the restrictions amid the geopolitical situation.

According to the Decree dated 22 April 2022 (No 736), they will be provided with financial support covering their ongoing expenses. That will help the companies stay financially viable and preserve its workforce.

The Decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin provides for partial offset of operational expenses of the fishing companies (most of them are fishing teams with a status of self-employed entrepreneurs). Allocations will total RUB 50 million. Key condition for obtaining of state support is retaining 90% of the personnel.



RF Government emphasizes that its decision is included into a package of measures aimed at ensuring economic stability amid sanctions.



The document is available in Russian >>>>