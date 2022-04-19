2022 April 18 17:33

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation adds eight new partners

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) was formed in 2021 by Eastern Pacific Shipping, the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore, BHP, BW Group, DNV, ONE, and Sembcorp Marine. GCMD has since brought on eight new partners consisting of oil majors and other prestigious groups, according to GCMD's release.

Boston Consulting Group, bp, Chevron and the International Chamber of Shipping are the most recent companies to join. They will bring complementary perspectives that are critical to decarbonising the sector. The new partners will provide a combined S$25M cash, in-kind contributions as well as their core competencies, technologies and relationships towards deploying low-/zero-carbon solutions that are cheaper, cleaner and faster.

In March this year, Hapag-Lloyd signed a strategic partnership agreement adding S$10M in funding as well as a commitment to cooperate on efforts contributing to maritime decarbonisation. The GCMD also entered into agreements with the Global Maritime Forum, Singapore Shipping Association, and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center that will pave the way for greater cooperation in the fields of knowledge and data sharing for maritime decarbonisation initiatives, such as green corridors and pilot programmes, to help accelerate the adoption of low- or zero-carbon solutions.

Partnerships with different stakeholders across the value chain are an integral part of GCMD’s mission to foster collaboration and ensure representation and a diversity of voices across a complex ecosystem.



