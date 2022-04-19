  • Home
  • 2022 April 18 15:59

    RF Government to allocate about RUB 30 billion as support of private investment in the Arctic and the Far East

    Private investors are implementing, with government support, over 3,000 such projects

    RF Government has decided to expand the package of support measures for private investment in the Arctic and the Far East, according to the official website of RF Government.

    “At present, private investors are implementing, with government support, over 3,000 such projects in the Arctic and the Far East. Some of them are enterprises that are still under construction and hence not making a profit, and this is why they are extremely sensitive to any changes in external conditions, especially changes in the cost of loans,” said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

    According to Mikhail Mishustin, “It will be possible to take out low-interest loans for projects that will create at least 250 jobs on the condition that the projects are completed on time. At the same time, this year the Government will recoup at least 50 percent of the key interest rate”.

