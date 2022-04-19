2022 April 18 13:55

Yakutia to take over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard

Image source: website of Yakutia Government

A decision to hand over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has been made on the federal level. That will let the republic run all the contracting processes and ensure compliance with the schedule, Andrey Tarasenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), said after the meeting with contractors held at the construction site of the shipyard.

Over the week, the workforce involved has been increased from 54 to 65. The contractor undertakes to increase it to 200 people in May.

Phase I works are underway including the construction of hull production facility. It was to be delivered in the beginning of this year, the delay exceeds two months. Rails for the slipway are being prepared for assembling.

The contractors earlier faced problems caused by the hike of metal prices and metal delivery prices. According to Peotr Nakul, Director of Zhatai Shipyard, all the metal structures and construction materials have already been delivered to the construction site. Therefor, the key task now is to increase the workforce to meet the schedule.

In order to overcome the delay, Zhatai Shipyard and contractor earlier revised the schedule of assembling works.

The project on construction of Zhatai Shipyard is foreseen by the the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields”. According to Aisen Nikolayev, the Head of the Republic, Zhatai Shipyard will be the key facility for modernization of the fleet operating in the Lena river basin and the Arctic areas of Yakutia.

Related links:

Ministry of Industry and Trade suggests shifting Zhatai Shipyard completion deadline from 2021 to 2023>>>>

Zhatai Shipyard construction schedule revised to meet deadline>>>>