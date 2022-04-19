2022 April 18 13:23

Contships hits 50 acquisitions mark with Vega container ship

The latest vessel to join the Greek owner’s fleet is the 1,118-teu Vega Sachsen (built 2008), according to ship management sources. Brokers reported it as sold earlier this month by Germany’s Vega Reederei at an undisclosed price. VesselsValue puts a $24.4m charter-free price tag on the Chinese-built vessel.

The actual transaction price could include recognition of the vessel’s existing time charter to Cosco, which runs until April 2023 at $15,500 per day.

Hamburg-based Vega is known to be selling ships, most likely to boost its liquidity before delivery of a quartet of 1,868-teu newbuildings it ordered in May at China’s Yangfan Group. Including the Vega Sachsen, Vega has been the source of Contships’ last four acquisitions.

Contships is the world’s largest independent owner of vessels with a capacity between 900 teu and 1,500 teu. The acquisition of the Vega Sachsen brings its fleet to 42 such vessels.