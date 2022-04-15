2022 April 15 12:37

Saipem reports its crane vessel incident causes

Photo credit: Saipem



Saipem said that in the morning April 15 off the coast of Amoyfjorden (Norway), an incident occurred on the semi-submersible crane and pipelaying (J-LAY) DP vessel Saipem 7000. After having completed DP trials as per DNV testing program, Saipem 7000 was performing the planned 5 years main cranes load test, under the attendance of Classification Authority.



Nobody was injured during the incident.



Further to a preliminary assessment, it would appear that the main block wire broke during the test lifting operation and the testing load (two cargo barges) with the main block were released in the water.



The unit, after an initial tilting caused by the load release, promptly returned in a stable position and safe condition. A crane assessment is ongoing.



