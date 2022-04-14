2022 April 14 12:43

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-March 2022, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 12.66 million tonnes of cargo (-12%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 2.63 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 12% to 1.68 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 15% to 2.60 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 23% to 259,800 tonnes, while handling dry loose cargo rose by 43% to 66,600 tonnes including 57,700 tonnes of timber (-3%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 49% to 0,3 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 437,858 TEUs.



In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.