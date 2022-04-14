-
2022 April 14 12:43
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY
Handling of loose bulk and liquid bulk cargo increased while dry bulk cargo is down
In January-March 2022, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 12.66 million tonnes of cargo (-12%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 2.63 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 12% to 1.68 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 15% to 2.60 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 23% to 259,800 tonnes, while handling dry loose cargo rose by 43% to 66,600 tonnes including 57,700 tonnes of timber (-3%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 49% to 0,3 million tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 437,858 TEUs.
In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
Throughput thou t, 2022
2022 vs 2021
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
14,759.6
14,443.5
12,667.7
88%
1,499.4
1,915.5
1,688.3
88%
Ore
207.4
146.0
249.9
171%
Coal, coke
18.0
10.0
15.5
155%
Mineral fertilizers
1,239.6
1,731.4
1,361.0
79%
Other
34.4
28.1
62.0
up 2.2 times
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
107.7
46.7
66.6
143%
Grain
70.5
18.6
22.2
120%
Other
37.2
28.1
44.4
158%
TIMBER
53.9
59.3
57.7
97%
GENERAL CARGO including:
3,123.1
3,062.9
2,604.5
85%
Ferrous metal
1,511.4
1,650.8
1,250.2
76%
Non-ferrous metal
270.2
222.4
363.3
163%
Metal scrap
449.0
338.5
62.4
18%
Packaged
381.0
291.2
314.2
108%
Reefer
248.2
237.1
238.5
101%
including fish
46.8
66.0
49.4
75%
Other
263.4
323.0
375.8
116%
CONTAINERS
7,048.4
6,427.1
5,357.1
83%
Total teus
561,950
499,640
437,858
88%
including refrigerated containers:
75,688
69,381
66,620
96%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.3
0.6
0.3
51%
RO-RO
259.0
338.3
259.8
77%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
2,667.8
2,593.2
2,633.4
102%
Oil products
2,667.8
2,593.2
2,633.4
102%
