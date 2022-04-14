  • Home
  • 2022 April 14 12:43

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY

    Handling of loose bulk and liquid bulk cargo increased while dry bulk cargo is down

    In January-March 2022, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 12.66 million tonnes of cargo (-12%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 2.63 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 12% to 1.68 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 15% to 2.60 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 23% to 259,800 tonnes, while handling dry loose cargo rose by 43% to 66,600 tonnes including 57,700 tonnes of timber (-3%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 49% to 0,3 million tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 12% to 437,858 TEUs.

    In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    Throughput thou t, 2022

    2022 vs 2021

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    14,759.6

    14,443.5

    12,667.7

    88%

    1,499.4

    1,915.5

    1,688.3

    88%

    Ore

    207.4

    146.0

    249.9

    171%

    Coal, coke

    18.0

    10.0

    15.5

    155%

    Mineral fertilizers

    1,239.6

    1,731.4

    1,361.0

    79%

    Other

    34.4

    28.1

    62.0

    up 2.2 times

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    107.7

    46.7

    66.6

    143%

    Grain

    70.5

    18.6

    22.2

    120%

    Other

    37.2

    28.1

    44.4

    158%

    TIMBER

    53.9

    59.3

    57.7

    97%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    3,123.1

    3,062.9

    2,604.5

    85%

    Ferrous metal

    1,511.4

    1,650.8

    1,250.2

    76%

    Non-ferrous metal

    270.2

    222.4

    363.3

    163%

    Metal scrap

    449.0

    338.5

    62.4

    18%

    Packaged

    381.0

    291.2

    314.2

    108%

    Reefer

    248.2

    237.1

    238.5

    101%

    including fish

    46.8

    66.0

    49.4

    75%

    Other

    263.4

    323.0

    375.8

    116%

    CONTAINERS

    7,048.4

    6,427.1

    5,357.1

    83%

    Total teus

    561,950

    499,640

    437,858

    88%

    including refrigerated containers:

    75,688

    69,381

    66,620

    96%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    0.3

    0.6

    0.3

    51%

    RO-RO

    259.0

    338.3

    259.8

    77%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    2,667.8

    2,593.2

    2,633.4

    102%

    Oil products

    2,667.8

    2,593.2

    2,633.4

    102%
