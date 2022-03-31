2022 March 31 13:15

United Shipbuilding Corporation signs agreement with suppliers on curbing metal prices growth

Image source: Severstal

Agreements have been signed with three companies

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed an agreement with two companies focused on curbing the rise in prices for black sheet metal of various brands needed for military and civil shipbuilding in 2022, the Ministry told IAA PortNews. USC has a similar agreement with another company.



Together, these companies, according to PortNews, account for up to 80% of the industry's output.



That contributes to reduction of USC risks connected with high volatility of prices in the spot market.



