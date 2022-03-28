2022 March 28 12:40

CPC resumes oil lifting at one of its three single point moorings

Image source: CPC



CPC Marine Terminal suspended oil lifting on 23 March 2022

CPC says its Single Point Mooring No 1 (SPM-1) has been inspected and acknowledged as fully operational. According to the company’s statement, SPM-1 has resumed normal operation.

SPM-2 and SPM-3 are still out of operation.

Flushing of SPM-3 hose was conducted involving tanker Christina.

Oil pumping is underway with a minimal load, reads the statement.

On 23 March 2022, CPC Marine Terminal suspended oil lifting at its Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk due to damage caused by a heavy storm in the Black Sea.

On 21 March 2022, in the course of an unscheduled inspection, damage in the form of displacement of the power frame of one of the SPM-3 floating hoses was revealed. With this in view, a decision was made to temporary take the said SPM out of service for flushing and repair.

On 22 March 2022, the divers’ inspection detected damages to sections 9 and 13 of SPM-2 internal hose. The said Single Point Mooring was also immediately taken out of service.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.