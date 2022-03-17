2022 March 17 12:36

Russian Railways suggests returning only loaded containers to lines leaving Russia

Image source: Russian Railways



Russian Railways suggests that lines leaving Russia get their containers only if they are loaded, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Dmitry Gorokh, Deputy Head for cargo and commercial operations of the Center of Corporate Transportation Services, branch of Russian Railways, as saying at the conference "Containers and container shipping, high standards of cargo delivery” held in Saint-Petersburg. According to him, the term for foreign containers to stay in the territory of Russia is suggested to be extended from 90 to 180 days with the containers supposed to be used in internal transportation operations.

The Ministry of Transport earlier explained that containers declared for customs clearance as means of international transportation can be used for import, export and transit across the territory of the Russian Federation without any restrictions.