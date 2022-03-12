2022 March 12 15:21

Europe to South America East Coast Maersk to discontinue slot exchange on ECX

Effective start of April 2022, Maersk will cease its slot exchange on ECX service, according to the company's release.

This change is required to address the challenges in terms of reliability caused by operational bottlenecks that the company observes across main North European ports.

Alternative products will be offered to the customers either via Tangier/Algeciras transshipment or using the SAMBA service also serving Europe to South America East Coast. These alternative products will be able to cover majority of ECX origins and destinations, except for Rio de Janeiro and Navegantes, where the alternatives would be Sepetiba and Itajai, respectively.