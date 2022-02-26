2022 February 26 13:28

Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a contract with Asiatic Lloyd Maritime (ALM), a leading shipowner based in Singapore and Hamburg, to integrate KDIs Vessel Insight into ALMs new container vessels to reduce emissions and increase efficiency.



Vessel Insight is KDIs platform for collecting and connecting vessel data to the cloud, making it possible to use applications through the Kognifai Marketplace. With Vessel Insight, shipowners can utilize the gathered data through applications, to make their vessels become more sustainable, and use the data to get a competitive edge towards other shipping companies and vessels.



“Asiatic Lloyd Maritime have set ambitious targets when comes to improved operational efficiency and reduced environmental footprint of their fleet, and we are truly excited to get the opportunity to assist them in reaching these targets”, says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President, KDI. “Digitization of major work-processes will be crucial to mitigate the sustainability gap in the maritime industries, and we are very pleased and proud that Asiatic Lloyd Maritime have chosen our Vessel Insight service as a vital component in their digital infrastructure”.



Sustainable solutions

As the shipping industry needs to become more sustainable within this decade, Vessel Insight will be an important tool to make transshipment more effective and to reduce cost. As part of the Vessel Insight subscription, ALM are given a KDI customer success manager who will support and guide ALM through the possibilities of Vessel Insight and the Kognifai Marketplace.



"ALM are looking forward to be using data collected by the Vessel Insight infrastructure to employ state of the art vessel performance monitoring systems and maintain vessel efficiency to the highest possible emission ratings.", says Mr. Tonci Zdunic, Group Fleet Director, Asiatic Lloyd Maritime.



The four vessels will run on Kongsberg Maritime Automation systems, supplied by the Kongsberg Maritime Integrated Solution Team. The integrated package consists of K-Chief Alarm Monitoring and Control System and AutoChief Propulsion Control System onboard this 7100TEU Container Vessel, and the extended Vessel Insight application system as the foundation of the Kognifai Maritime Ecosystem, then it can provide the vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure which ensure that the client can capture quality sensor data from vessel(s) and securely transport the data from the vessel(s) to the Kognifai cloud storage. In the cloud, the client will have the opportunity to access, analyze and visualize the data through various proprietary and third-party systems.