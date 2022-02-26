2022 February 26 12:33

Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan

Hasan Faraz will take over the position on the 1st of March 2022 from Aruna Hussain, who will join Sealand Europe (A Maersk Company) as the CEO



Karachi: Maersk has appointed Hasan Faraz as its new Managing Director, Maersk Pakistan, effective 1st of March 2022. Hasan began his career at Maersk in 2002 through the Maersk International Shipping Education Program (MISE). Since then, Hasan has held several positions across functions within Maersk and worked on assignments in Pakistan, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the United States of America.



After several expatriate assignments and working on projects around the world, Hasan returned to Pakistan with diverse cross-functional experience and knowledge and subsequently was appointed the Country Manager of Safmarine in Pakistan. In 2019, Hasan took over as the Head of Customer Experience at Maersk and, since then, played a crucial role in shaping and delivering a robust strategy for growth in Pakistan.



Richard Morgan, Managing Director, Maersk West & Central Asia said: "I am truly delighted to promote Hasan to the position of Managing Director for Maersk Pakistan and welcome him to the West & Central Asia leadership team. His 20 years of experience with Maersk across different functions and business units will be of great benefit to our business in Pakistan. I would also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Aruna for her invaluable contribution towards the transformation of business in Pakistan. She understood the pulse of the market, the customers, and laid a strong foundation for Maersk’s future in the country."



Hasan Faraz will take over the new responsibility from 1st March 2022. Hasan commented, “Maersk has been my family for the last two decades, and it is a moment of great pride for me to take over the responsibility as the Managing Director in Pakistan. We are at a point of inflection which is defining the logistics of tomorrow, and I look forward to playing a role in this transformation.”



About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 95,000 people.