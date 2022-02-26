  • Home
  • News
  • The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 26 11:46

    The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality

    Photo credit: Port of Barcelona
    The Port of Barcelona will invest €110 million in its Nexigen project to decarbonise port activity and improve air quality. €90 million of these funds correspond to the investments that will be made in OPS (onshore power supply) systems to connect ships to the general electricity grid while they are berthed, using clean energy that is certified 100% renewable. The additional €20 million are needed to roll out the network that includes the Port Substation, the high-voltage connection to Red Eléctrica's Ronda Litoral Substation and roll-out of the medium voltage network throughout the port precinct.

    2030 objective

    The objective is for the Port of Barcelona to have electrified all the cruise berths, the Prat wharf, and the ferry terminals of the Sant Bertran dock and the Costa wharf by 2030, thereby removing 66,000 tonnes of CO2 and 1,234 tonnes of NOx from port activity emissions. This means "cutting by 38% the tonnes of NOx and CO2 emitted by ships during their stay at the wharf and eliminating 22% of NOx¿and CO2 emissions from all port activity," said Port of Barcelona president Damià Calvet at the presentation of the Nexigen project. In the long term, the electrification of the docks of the Port of Barcelona will be a key element in achieving the goal of becoming a climate-neutral port by 2050.

    "The remarkable environmental benefits that will derive from the electrification of the docks of the Port of Barcelona make this one of our strategic projects. And that is why the Plan has been given its own name: Nexigen". This name, explained Damià Calvet, is a combination of next, generation and oxygen and derives its meaning from the fact that it is a Plan "to decarbonise our activity and improve air quality, contributing to the well-being of the next generations. A Plan for the Future".

    Timetable

    Wharf electrification is a complex process that takes time to achieve. 240 kilometres of cable will be laid, and 20.5 kilometres of ducts will extend to the terminals. The Port of Barcelona plans "to make the first electrical connections of ships to the BEST container terminal and the Barcelona Ferry Terminal between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024", according to Port of Barcelona Energy Transition Manager Ana Arévalo.

    Two years ago, the Management Board of the Port of Barcelona approved the creation of the Wharf Electrification Plan. In March 2021, Red Eléctrica confirmed construction of the new Ronda Litoral Substation, a key infrastructure in the project. This new 220 kV substation will be located very close to the Princep d'Espanya wharf on the south side of the Ronda Litoral ring road. Furthermore, the tender for the pilot project at the BEST terminal began in January this year.

    The next steps will involve processing the application for access and connection of a position for a large consumer in Red Eléctrica's Ronda Litoral Substation, once the planning of the electricity transmission network for the period 2021-2026 has been published and putting the pilot project on the Ferry Terminal out to tender during the month of April. The connection to the Ronda Litoral Substation will make it possible to roll out a smart flexible medium-voltage network that will distribute electricity from renewable sources to the various wharves. Then the OPS will be installed on each wharf with the necessary connection management system for each type of ship.

    The Nexigen project is guaranteed to effectively reduce port emissions and provides assurances to the Port of Barcelona managers that this is a "climate action to contribute to a better planet, with greater well-being for people and more respect for the natural environment", states Damià Calvet. "We have perfectly calculated the emissions of the ships during their stay in port, therefore with the Wharf Electrification Plan we will take direct action to eliminate these emissions", affirms Ana Arévalo.

    The high investment and complexity involved in a project like Nexigen require cooperation between ports and other actors on the international level. And so it is that the Port of Barcelona is involved in two key projects in the field of decarbonising port activity. On the one hand, the EALING project, which brings together ports from nine EU countries, provides funding for studies and analysis of Onshore Power Supply (OPS) electrical connection infrastructures right up to the tender process. The project aims to achieve technical and legal harmonisation at European level to allow standardisation of electrical supply processes to ships. On the other hand, the PIONEERS project, comprising 46 partners, aims to develop concrete solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in ports while maintaining their competitive edge. This project has received a €25 million grant from the European Horizon 2020 programme.

    "With Nexigen we are preparing for the future, and this will allow the Port of Barcelona to be in the first division of the decarbonisation of port, maritime and logistics activity", underlined Damià Calvet this morning to end the presentation of the Nexigen project.

Другие новости по темам: electricity, Port of Barcelona  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan
11:46 The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
10:54 H2Gate becomes H2A

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo
15:28 Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation
15:05 China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
14:49 Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
14:31 ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki
14:11 The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021
13:01 ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service
12:21 Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of global shipping workforce, according to ICS
12:02 Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports
11:44 LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?
11:33 Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits for passage of warships
11:11 Coin ceremony for EXPLORA I takes place at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone
11:03 Sovcomflot covered by new debt and equity restrictions announced by White House
10:46 CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine
10:24 MABUX: High volatility remains in Global bunker market on Feb 25
09:56 FESCO vessels continue their operation within the framework of marine coastal service FESCO Magadan Line
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24
09:21 Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014
09:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

2022 February 24

18:25 Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam
18:05 Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel
17:59 Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports no damage to port infrastructure with most of ports closed in Ukraine
17:45 Turbine supplier selected for Baltyk II and III projects in Poland
17:15 The first cruiseship connected to the new shore power facility in the Port of Bergen
16:45 Jointly developing innovative Underwater Remote Mining system
16:25 ECSA welcomes extension of Coordinated Maritime Presence in the Gulf of Guinea and North-Western Indian Ocean
16:20 Two civilian cargo vessels fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azov Sea
16:15 ABS publishes offshore green hydrogen production whitepaper
16:15 Damen Shipyards inks contract with ST Marine Support to supply a Multi Cat 3313 SD
15:39 Khabarovsk Territory Gov't expects manufacture of Murena landing boats to become new growth point of region’s shipbuilding
15:21 PIL enhances China to East Africa Service with two direct services – EAS and EA3 23
15:04 Nova Marine Carriers acquires two more 39000 DWT bulkers
14:40 “K” Line opens its first finished-vehicle terminal operation in Japan
14:34 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 08, 2022
13:38 Garegin Tsaturov appointed as General Director of Pella JSC
13:15 Port of Oakland import cargo volume up 8.3 percent in Jan 2022
12:53 Fincantieri to build 6 marine robotic vessels for Ocean Infinity
12:13 Events involving Ukraine can change grain cargo logistics
11:49 Azov Sea Terminal to build grain terminal with annual capacity of 1.5 - 2 million tonnes by 2024
11:26 Russia suspends shipping in Azov Sea
11:02 Pilot project with a mobile facility for shore-based power on hydrogen for Cargow’s MPP vessels to start in late 2022
10:47 Taganrog Sea Commercial Port invested RUB 52.1 million under its port infrastructure development programme of 2021
10:33 MABUX: The escalation may send bunker indices up by the end of the day, Feb 24
10:18 Furuno receives LR AiP for its voyage data recorder digital twin
10:05 Baltic Dry Index as of February 21
09:32 FESCO begins procedures related to termination of relations with PSB Leasing LLC
09:09 Brent Crude futures exceeded $102 a barrel

2022 February 23

18:14 ABB and Ballard Power Systems join forces to develop high-power fuel cell concept capable of generating 3 megawatts of electrical power
17:58 Manor Marine secures Mainprize MO9 vessel build contract