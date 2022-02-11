2022 February 11 16:55

Rosneft’s average daily hydrocarbon production in 2021 increased by 4.9% YoY

In 2021, hydrocarbon production amounted to 1,819.5 mln boe

Rosneft says its average daily hydrocarbon production in 2021 increased by 4.9% year-on-year, to 4.99 mln boe.

In 2021, hydrocarbon production amounted to 1,819.5 mln boe (245.3 mln toe); liquids production amounted to 1,425.2 mln barrels (192.1 mln tonnes), average daily liquids production amounted to 3.91 mln barrels per day (+2.3%).

The production dynamics in the reporting period was contingent on the fulfillment of directives to ease production cuts under the OPEC+ Agreement as well the implementation of the asset optimization program held since the end of 2020.

In 2021, gas production increased by 3.1% YoY and amounted to 64.75 bln cubic meters. Average daily gas production reached 177.4 mln cubic meters per day.

