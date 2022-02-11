2022 February 11 17:16

Solstad announced contract awards for three of its subsea vessels

Solstad Offshore ASA (Solstad) announced the following contract awards from clients within renewable energy for three of its subsea vessels (CSV), according to the company's release.

Normand Australis, a 150 days firm contract for “Walk to Work” services on an Offshore Wind project in Asia. The contract will commence during March 2022.

Normand Cutter, a 110 days firm contract for a cable project in Northern Europe with commencement in February 2022.

Normand Fortress, a 180 days firm contract for “Walk to Work” services on an Offshore Wind project in Northern Europe.

The contract will commence in April 2023.

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 175 million.

Solstad continue to see an increase in demand for CSVs from the renewable energy clients, both in Europe and Asia.