2022 February 11 15:41

Marine Rescue Service collected over 155 cbm of oil products from stranded ship Xing Yuan

Image source: Marine Rescue Service' Telegram channel

Over the emergency response operation on removal of oil products from Chinese ship Xing Yuan which ran aground off the coast of Kholmsk in the Sakhalin on 6 December 2021, rescuers of Marine Rescue Service' Sakhalin Branch collected 155,130 cbm of oil products subject for disposal, Marine Rescue Service posts on its Telegram channel.

The collected products included 39.64 cbm of diesel fuel, 106,670 cbm of fuel oil, 7,850 cbm of engine oil, 970 cmb of oil product mixtute. Most of products was delivered ashore by hand.

Rescuers involved in the operation on removal of oil products from the ship have been awarded with merit certificates and letters of appreciation. The operation was completed on 27 January 2022 and the ship was handed over to the ship owners’ representatives.

On 6 December 2021, Chinese ship Xing Yuan moored in the water area of Kholmsk seaport failed to leave the anchorage amid challenging weather conditions and drifted until it ran aground some 50 miles off the coast of Kholmsk in the Sakhalin Region. The ship was not loaded and numbered 12 crew members, all of Chinese nationality.

