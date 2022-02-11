  • Home
  • 2022 February 11 14:49

    Net income of Rosneft for 2021 surged 6.7 times YoY

    The Company’s revenues increased by 52.2% YoY

    In 2021, the net income of Rosneft attributable to the shareholders reached RUB 883 bln (USD 11.9 bln), which is a record amount in the Company’s history. It increased by more than six times as compared to 2020.

    In 12M 2021, revenues increased by 52.2% compared to 12M 2020, to RUB 8,761 billion.

    EBITDA in 2021 amounted to RUB 2,330 bln and was the highest on record in the Company’s history. The increase in EBITDA (+92.7% in RUB terms) compared to 2020 was mainly due to higher prices and a positive effect of the reverse excise tax as well as the constant control over the costs. 

    Rosneft is the leader of Russia’s petroleum industry and the world’s largest publicly traded petroleum company. Rosneft activities include hydrocarbon exploration and production, upstream offshore projects, hydrocarbon refining, and crude oil, gas and product marketing in Russia and abroad.

