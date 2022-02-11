2022 February 11 16:04

Semco Maritime to perform service on Floatel superior

Floatel International has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for service work on the semi-submersible rig Floatel Superior, according to the company's release. The harsh environment rig will dock at Hanøytangen in mid-February, and the project is expected to employ around 100 people until mid-March.



Semco Maritime will perform service on the Floatel Superior, a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel (floatel) designed for worldwide operation with emphasis on some of the harshest environmental conditions in the world, such as the Northern North Sea.



The contract work will be completed during February and March 2022 and includes dry docking of Floatel Superior, installation of thrusters and various service activities, including cleaning, surface treatment, repairs and system tests.

The project is expected to employ around 100 people at Semco Maritime’s yard facility at Hanøytangen, which has Northern Europe’s largest operating dry-dock of 125x125x17 meters, accommodation with single beds for 365 workers and several quays with depth ranging from 17-90 meters at quayside.

Floatel International and Semco Maritime most recently cooperated in 2018 when Floatel Victory was serviced at Hanøytangen.