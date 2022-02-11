2022 February 11 12:53

Amsterdam, the Netherlands to host Intermodal Europe 2022 on 8-10 November

Intermodal Europe, the global leading container transport and logistics event, will be returning in 2022.

For over four decades, Intermodal Europe has been the most important business platform for professionals involved in the container, transport and logistics industry. By delivering a highly targeted audience, the free-to-attend exhibition and conference brings together the world’s leading suppliers and industry experts to network, do business and be inspired.

Every year around 6,500 participants from across the world attend. Intermodal Europe regularly attracts key shippers, shipping lines, freight forwarders, ports, rail freight operators, logistic companies, lessors, container manufacturers, container traders, and other container professionals and those involved in the intermodal supply chain. They come together to not only network and do business but also to see the latest innovations and logistic solutions.

For more information visit the Events page >>>>