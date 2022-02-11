2022 February 11 12:32

Shipping company Aquilon enters Federal Register of Tour Operators

The company operates Astoria Grande which is to start international voyages from Sochi in April

Shipping company Aquilon has been included in the Federal Register of Tour Operators, according to the Federal Agency for Tourism. On 2 April 2022 it will open Russia’s international cruise line. Cruise liner Astoria Grande will leave Sochi for the first voyage.

Astoria Grande was purchased by a group of Russian investors from Carnival Corporation in July 2021. The ship built in 1996 was retrofitted in 2021. The liner’s capacity is 1,382 passengers. In the spring-autumn season of 2022, the ship will operate on four routes. The first cruise will be between Sochi and the port of Turkey and Egypt. Other programmes includes visits to Cyprus, Izrael and Georgia.

According to Igor GLukhov, Director for Product, Marketing and Sales, Astoria Grande, 200 tickets have been booked as of mid February. The company says the cruise will be available for vaccinated citizens of Russia and children up to 18 y.o. (with PCR certificates obtained before the voyage).

So far, only circular routes are offered with no opportunity to welcome tourists in ports of call or acquire a part of a voyage. All measures on prevention of COVID-19 foreseen by Rospotrebnadzor will be respected to ensure safety of passengers on board and during the sightseeng tours.

SC Aquilon, LLC is a Russian company implementing a project of international cruise shipping in the Black Sea. It represents ship owners in terms of cruise marketing and promotion.

