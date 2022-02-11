2022 February 11 11:24

Docking work completed on RFC’s lead supertrawler

Image source: RFC

Work on the underwater part of the vessel was conducted in the dock on Kanonersky Island



Scheduled docking work has been completed at the Kapitan Vdovichenko, the lead supertrawler from a series of vessels being built for the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) at the Admiralty Shipyards, RFC says in its press release.

In the dock on Kanonersky Island, shipyard specialists carried out work on the underwater part of the vessel: inspection of equipment, installation of bottom-side fittings for fish meal plant systems, final painting of the hull, elimination of the faults noted during sea trials.

After the return of the vessel to the shipyards, electrical installation work, furnishing of the premises will be completed, installation and the launch, commissioning and mooring tests of the equipment of the fish processing plant and fish meal plant will be completed.

Prior to entering the second stage of factory sea trials, a refrigeration unit and freezer holds of the vessel will be launched.

In total, 10 vessels will be built by the Admiralty shipyards for the RFC. The trawler construction project is being implemented within the framework of the state program of "investment quotas" aimed at updating the domestic fishing fleet and increasing the efficiency of the development of valuable national biological resources. One more supertrawler, Vladimir Limanov, was built outside the program at the Tersan shipyard (Turkey) and has already been commissioned.

The supertrawlers for the RFC are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels. Each new vessel is designed for an annual catch of 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of the vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation.

The features of the new fleet will be significantly increased production capacity, maximum safety, high environmental friendliness and improved working and rest conditions for crews. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of deep waste-free processing of the entire catch into products with high added value.

Supertrawlers of the Russian Fishery Company will be able to operate in the most difficult weather conditions, which will extend the effective fishing time. Equipping with modern technological equipment will make it possible to produce high-margin products from pollock and herring on board, including a new product - surimi. Currently, this highly demanded product of deep processing in Russia is not produced.

The commissioning of new fishing vessels and the development of Pollock fillet and surimi production will allow the company to significantly reduce its environmental impact. Thanks to its fuel efficiency, the carbon footprint of the new RFC fleet is the lowest among the world's Pollock harvesters.