2022 February 11 18:01

“K” Line awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) was recognized as “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard” for four consecutive years, the top rating, on “Supplier Engagement Rating” from CDP, which is a non-profit global organization (NGO) engaging in activities for investigating and disclosing environmental information, on February 10, according to the company's release.

"Supplier Engagement Rating" evaluates the companies’ initiatives for climate change and greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain and ranks the companies in line with their efforts.

This year 518 companies, including 105 Japanese companies, out of 6,300 companies were awarded as “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard” worldwide.

As an integrated logistics company, the “K” LINE Group is working to realize sustainable society and increase corporate value. These initiatives include support vessels for projects related to the renewable energy field, such as offshore wind power, transportation of new energy sources, such as hydrogen and ammonia, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) transportation.