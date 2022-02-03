  • Home
  • 2022 February 3 13:30

    Port of Rotterdam Authority and BigMile make transport emissions transparent with digital platform

    Port of Rotterdam Authority and BigMile are developing a digital platform to identify transport-related emissions in the port, according to the company's release. Data, including from AIS, a system that registers all vessel movements, is combined with a TNO calculation model, enabling a precise calculation of transport sector emissions.

    The platform also provides insight into emissions at a business location, for example, and should also provide companies with more details on carbon and other emission levels in their total transport chain. The emission platform is helping the Port Authority and business community make choices en route to a carbon-neutral port.

    So far, this concerns a pilot project to calculate seagoing and inland vessel movements in Rotterdam. Road and rail transport will be added at a later stage. The goal for the coming six months is to include emissions from supply chains en route to and leaving the port of Rotterdam in order to clarify transport emissions from door to door. The digital platform and knowledge gained are scheduled to be shared with shipping companies and terminals in the second half of 2022.

    The platform is already proving useful in providing insight into such things as vessel emission levels when berthed at the quay; information that is useful in developing shore power projects. When berthed at the quay, vessels then switch off their generators and connect to shore power. The BigMile platform can clarify how much air pollution shore power connections prevent.

    With BigMile, the Port of Rotterdam Authority is taking a step towards using sound data to manage this reduction strategy.

    BigMile has developed a calculation and analysis platform to help shippers and logistics service providers optimise and report on the multi-modal transport-related carbon emissions of their transport. The SaaS platform, which already has over 200 users, enables shippers and logistics service providers to comply with the imminent carbon reporting requirements and impending carbon taxes.


