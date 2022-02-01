2022 February 1 17:56

Throughput of Azov port in January 2022 fell by 30% YoY

Grain, coal and oil products make the bulk of cargo turnover

In January 2022, seaport of Azov handled 484,000 tonnes of cargo, down 30%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also dropped by 31%, year-on-year, to 480,000 tonnes.

In the reported period, imports surged 2.4 times to 44,000 tonnes, transit – by 31% to 4,000 tonnes while exports fell by 6% to 277,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 58% to 159,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 20% to 1.577 million tonnes, coal – 1.7 times to 1.151 million tonnes while grain handling fell by 7% to 6.952 million tonnes.

Grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Grain handling fell by 53% to 277,000 tonnes, coal handling rose by 60% to 121,000 tonnes, handling of oil products – 2.7 times to 40,000 tonnes.



In January 2022, the port of Azov registered 128 arrivals and 133 departures versus 190 arrivals and 195 departures in January 2021.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.