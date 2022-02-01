2022 February 1 16:27

Gazprombank to provide first tranche of RUB 2.25 billion for construction of port complex on Sakhalin

Gazprombank says it will provide the first tranche of RUB 2.25 billion to Multifunctional Cargo Area LLC co-owned by Saint-Petersburg businessman Mikhail Skigin for construction of a multifunctional cargo complex in the Sakhalin Region.



However, the bank emphasizes that a number of conditions should be fulfilled to obtain financing. Among them is signing of security documentation and execution of documents according to which 9% of Gazprombank’s Infrastructure PPP, LLC enters the authorized capital of Multifunctional Cargo Area, LLC.



The construction of a new deep-water seaport in the port of Poronaisk, the Sakhalin Region, will be implemented through a public private partnership under a concession agreement between the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency in the name of the Russian Federation and Multifunctional Cargo Area, LLC for 49 years (RF Government Order No 740-Р dated 27.03.2021).



Total investments into the project are to exceed RUB 35 billion including RUB 3.96 billion to be allocated from the federal budget for infrastructure development.



The complex is to be put into operation before the end of 2026.



The port reconstruction phases will include: designing, preparation, construction works and dredging, launching and reaching the project capacity.



The facility will be able to accommodate ships with a deadweight of up to 80,000 tonnes. The coal terminal is designed to handle up to 5 million tonnes per year, oil terminal – up to 5.5 million tonnes, gas condensate terminal – up to 2.8 million tonnes. Besides, the complex will include a supply base and a bunkering facility. Key cargo owners are owners and operators of projects on extraction of mineral resources on the Sakhalin and on the adjacent shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk.



According to the investor’s strategy, construction works are to be conducted in 2023-2026 with the terminals to be put into operation one by one in 2025-2027.



The port will be located relatively close to the Sakhalin shelf projects thus allowing for a minimum time of cargo transportation. The project envisages the construction of a supply base as well as oil, coal, gas condensate and bunkering terminals, and the related external infrastructure.

