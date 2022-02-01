2022 February 1 18:34

Advanced Polymer Coatings reports record growth in 2021

USA-based Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), the owner of the MarineLINE® cargo tank coating brand, is announcing its most successful year of trading with maritime sales growing by 40 percent in 2021, according to the company's release.

The Ohio headquartered family firm, led by President David Keehan, now says it accounts for more than 12 percent of the global cargo tank coating market and is specified on more than 700 ships, with 56 ships coated equating to over 750,000 square meters of MarineLINE® applied in 2021 alone.

Mr. Keehan said growth is being driven by a rapidly changing shipping landscape. He said decarbonisation is exerting huge pressure on operators, notably charterers, who are now searching out products like MarineLINE® to help achieve emission targets. He noted MarineLINE®’s ability to cut average tank cleaning times by two days per voyage, compared to standard coatings, led to a three percent annual fuel reduction cutting carbon emissions by 4500 MT per annum per tanker as well as significant fuel savings.

Mr. Keehan said exports are underpinning APC’s growth with key markets including China, the Gulf, Croatia, and Turkey.

ABOUT APC

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) was founded in Avon, Ohio, USA in 1997 by Donald Keehan. The company is a world leader in developing specialty coatings — MarineLINE®, and ChemLINE® — for high performance applications. These coatings protect against damage from corrosion and chemical attack and provide safe storage and transport of chemicals and products whether on land or sea.

MarineLINE® is the recognized industry leader in the marine industry, delivering a polymer lining system that protects cargo tanks of chemical and product tankers.

ChemLINE® covers a family of industrial coatings used for over-the-road and rail transportation, tank (ISO) containers, tank storage and terminals, and equipment protection at chemical processing, petroleum & refining, and power generation facilities, and concrete and secondary containment protection.