  • Home
  • News
  • Advanced Polymer Coatings reports record growth in 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 1 18:34

    Advanced Polymer Coatings reports record growth in 2021

    USA-based Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), the owner of the MarineLINE® cargo tank coating brand, is announcing its most successful year of trading with maritime sales growing by 40 percent in 2021, according to the company's release.

    The Ohio headquartered family firm, led by President David Keehan, now says it accounts for more than 12 percent of the global cargo tank coating market and is specified on more than 700 ships, with 56 ships coated equating to over 750,000 square meters of MarineLINE® applied in 2021 alone.

    Mr. Keehan said growth is being driven by a rapidly changing shipping landscape. He said decarbonisation is exerting huge pressure on operators, notably charterers, who are now searching out products like MarineLINE® to help achieve emission targets. He noted MarineLINE®’s ability to cut average tank cleaning times by two days per voyage, compared to standard coatings, led to a three percent annual fuel reduction cutting carbon emissions by 4500 MT per annum per tanker as well as significant fuel savings.

    Mr. Keehan said exports are underpinning APC’s growth with key markets including China, the Gulf, Croatia, and Turkey.

    ABOUT APC

    Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) was founded in Avon, Ohio, USA in 1997 by Donald Keehan. The company is a world leader in developing specialty coatings — MarineLINE®, and ChemLINE® — for high performance applications. These coatings protect against damage from corrosion and chemical attack and provide safe storage and transport of chemicals and products whether on land or sea.

    MarineLINE® is the recognized industry leader in the marine industry, delivering a polymer lining system that protects cargo tanks of chemical and product tankers.

    ChemLINE® covers a family of industrial coatings used for over-the-road and rail transportation, tank (ISO) containers, tank storage and terminals, and equipment protection at chemical processing, petroleum & refining, and power generation facilities, and concrete and secondary containment protection.

Другие новости по темам: Advanced Polymer Coatings  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 1

18:34 Advanced Polymer Coatings reports record growth in 2021
18:14 Canada Steamship Lines's new purpose-designed self-unloading ship starts her maiden voyage
17:56 Throughput of Azov port in January 2022 fell by 30% YoY
17:35 Ocean Infinity expands robotic fleet with 6 additional autonomous underwater vehicles
17:15 Dundee welcomes Timber Shipment Direct from the Far East
16:53 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2022 surged by 30% YoY
16:34 Furetank orders new climate friendly tanker for a green fleet
16:27 Gazprombank to provide first tranche of RUB 2.25 billion for construction of port complex on Sakhalin
16:04 Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG to collaborate on full value-chain offerings for carbon capture and storage
15:33 Sonardyne and MSM Ocean partner on tsunami early warning system
15:13 N-SEA concludes long-term vessel agreement for the DP-3 multi purpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea
14:40 AmmPower announces Letter of Intent to develop ammonia production facility at the Port of South Louisiana
14:33 MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding announce the completion of the hard sail system
14:20 Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia
14:01 Crew of newest logistics vessel Vsevolod Bobrov worked out reception on board helicopter of naval aviation
13:42 The Prime Minister officially opens the UK’s newest port, Tilbury2
13:15 Fincantieri announces delivery of two vessels
12:44 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its own container traffic
12:12 Vestdavit wins its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild multi-role combat vessels
11:53 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding establishes new specialized organization for marine decarbonization
11:16 Svitzer awarded Western Australia LNG terminal contract with Woodside
10:58 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3% in January 2022
10:26 Rembet Group supports 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its Sponsor
10:07 Northern Sea Route remain closed for the first time in 12 years
10:00 Drop-off in labour standards reporting mars strong overall performance from Flag States, ICS assessment shows
09:50 Krasnoye Sormovo commences metal cutting for 11th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:39 euronews: Crew rescued after two ships collide off Dutch coast
09:29 Crude oil prices continue rising in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of January 31
08:42 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Feb 01

2022 January 31

18:41 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte
18:06 Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal in South Australia orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
17:46 COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical form new product partnership
17:26 APM Terminals accelerates real-time data availability
17:03 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build three hydrofoils of Meteor design under GTLK leasing programme
16:42 RUB 900 million to be allocated for construction of large sea-going research vessel in 2022
16:31 ICTSI Rio welcomes CMA CGM’s BRAZEX 2 Service
16:20 Jan De Nul launches the world’s tallest next generation jack-up installation vessel Voltaire
16:01 Tender for construction of two hydrofoils announced by State Transport Leasing Company declared void
15:40 Indian Register of Shipping classed tug ‘Balbir’ delivered to Indian Navy
15:04 Maersk to build large cross-dock and cold store in the Port of Rotterdam by 2023
14:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 31,172 pmt
14:23 RF Government approves expansion of Feodosia and Azov ports
13:57 Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration new Rules to apply from 1 January 2022
13:20 Los Angeles, Long Beach to reassess activation ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on Feb. 4
13:02 Port of Los Angeles, Port of Shanghai, and C40 Cities announce partnership to create world’s first transpacific green shipping corridor between ports in the United States and China
12:28 APM Terminals Algeciras сommissions 12 new RTG cranes
12:26 Delegation of Euroports Group visits Port of Baku
11:59 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022
11:14 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent bases after completing tasks at sea
10:55 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:57 Crude oil prices rise in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:39 Global Ports to install two new mobile harbor cranes at VSC
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28
08:53 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Jan 31

2022 January 30

15:32 Rotterdam port adds 34 billion euros to export value of Dutch products
14:03 Japanese shipowner Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine by MaruKlav with the MV Coral Ring
12:52 New date of World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition slated for May
11:49 MSC takes action to save endangered whales in the Mediterranean