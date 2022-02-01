2022 February 1 17:15

Dundee welcomes Timber Shipment Direct from the Far East

The Port of Dundee welcomed the arrival of the 177-metre long deep sea vessel the Ha Long Bay with her cargo of 12,000 packs of plywood on board, according to the Forth Ports's release.

The large cargo vessel sailed up the Tay direct from the far east (China) and is one of the largest cargo vessels to be handled at the busy port. The 12,000 packs of plywood were discharged in record time by the expert port team who completed the job in just 15 days.

The large shipment of plywood is destined for UK construction projects around the country.

Commenting on the project, David Webster, Director of Energy for Forth Ports said: “We are used to seeing large rigs in The Port of Dundee, but it is unusual for the port to handle such a large vessel direct from the far east. Vessels like the Ha Long Bay are normally frequent arrivals at large London ports however with the Tay’s deep water, our upgraded quayside facilities and available land, we were able to berth and discharge the ship in record time.”