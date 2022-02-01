  • Home
  • News
  • N-SEA concludes long-term vessel agreement for the DP-3 multi purpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 1 15:13

    N-SEA concludes long-term vessel agreement for the DP-3 multi purpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea

    N-Sea Group has signed a long-term vessel agreement with EDT Offshore for the EDT Protea, an advanced DP-3 Multi-Purpose Offshore Support Vessel. The vessel has a strong track record in Subsea services in both AIR diving and ROV intervention works, according to the company's release.

    With her sleek design and DP3 capability she is the ideal vessel for working in close proximity to assets. This, along with a 50t AHC crane, she forms the perfect platform for total subsea solutions. The vessel holds a solid track record for continuous diving operations in the North Sea for many years.

    As well as the previously announced agreement with Geo Plus for the Geo Focus, the EDT Protea is one of the six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control. By having long term control over vessels, it allows N-Sea to provide safer, and more efficient, operations working with fully committed and integrated teams on board. Through the N-Sea dedicated vessel initiative N-Sea offers its clients a unique set of subsea solution capabilities fully supported by N-Sea’s own experts.

    The parties shall start their joint operations under the agreement in March 2022.

Другие новости по темам: EDT Offshore, N-SEA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 1

18:34 Advanced Polymer Coatings reports record growth in 2021
18:14 Canada Steamship Lines's new purpose-designed self-unloading ship starts her maiden voyage
17:56 Throughput of Azov port in January 2022 fell by 30% YoY
17:35 Ocean Infinity expands robotic fleet with 6 additional autonomous underwater vehicles
17:15 Dundee welcomes Timber Shipment Direct from the Far East
16:53 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2022 surged by 30% YoY
16:34 Furetank orders new climate friendly tanker for a green fleet
16:27 Gazprombank to provide first tranche of RUB 2.25 billion for construction of port complex on Sakhalin
16:04 Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG to collaborate on full value-chain offerings for carbon capture and storage
15:33 Sonardyne and MSM Ocean partner on tsunami early warning system
15:13 N-SEA concludes long-term vessel agreement for the DP-3 multi purpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea
14:40 AmmPower announces Letter of Intent to develop ammonia production facility at the Port of South Louisiana
14:33 MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding announce the completion of the hard sail system
14:20 Maersk Drilling secures contract extensions for Maersk Viking in Malaysia
14:01 Crew of newest logistics vessel Vsevolod Bobrov worked out reception on board helicopter of naval aviation
13:42 The Prime Minister officially opens the UK’s newest port, Tilbury2
13:15 Fincantieri announces delivery of two vessels
12:44 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its own container traffic
12:12 Vestdavit wins its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild multi-role combat vessels
11:53 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding establishes new specialized organization for marine decarbonization
11:16 Svitzer awarded Western Australia LNG terminal contract with Woodside
10:58 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3% in January 2022
10:26 Rembet Group supports 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its Sponsor
10:07 Northern Sea Route remain closed for the first time in 12 years
10:00 Drop-off in labour standards reporting mars strong overall performance from Flag States, ICS assessment shows
09:50 Krasnoye Sormovo commences metal cutting for 11th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:39 euronews: Crew rescued after two ships collide off Dutch coast
09:29 Crude oil prices continue rising in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of January 31
08:42 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Feb 01

2022 January 31

18:41 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte
18:06 Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal in South Australia orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
17:46 COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical form new product partnership
17:26 APM Terminals accelerates real-time data availability
17:03 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build three hydrofoils of Meteor design under GTLK leasing programme
16:42 RUB 900 million to be allocated for construction of large sea-going research vessel in 2022
16:31 ICTSI Rio welcomes CMA CGM’s BRAZEX 2 Service
16:20 Jan De Nul launches the world’s tallest next generation jack-up installation vessel Voltaire
16:01 Tender for construction of two hydrofoils announced by State Transport Leasing Company declared void
15:40 Indian Register of Shipping classed tug ‘Balbir’ delivered to Indian Navy
15:04 Maersk to build large cross-dock and cold store in the Port of Rotterdam by 2023
14:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 31,172 pmt
14:23 RF Government approves expansion of Feodosia and Azov ports
13:57 Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration new Rules to apply from 1 January 2022
13:20 Los Angeles, Long Beach to reassess activation ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on Feb. 4
13:02 Port of Los Angeles, Port of Shanghai, and C40 Cities announce partnership to create world’s first transpacific green shipping corridor between ports in the United States and China
12:28 APM Terminals Algeciras сommissions 12 new RTG cranes
12:26 Delegation of Euroports Group visits Port of Baku
11:59 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022
11:14 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent bases after completing tasks at sea
10:55 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:57 Crude oil prices rise in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:39 Global Ports to install two new mobile harbor cranes at VSC
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28
08:53 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Jan 31

2022 January 30

15:32 Rotterdam port adds 34 billion euros to export value of Dutch products
14:03 Japanese shipowner Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine by MaruKlav with the MV Coral Ring
12:52 New date of World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition slated for May
11:49 MSC takes action to save endangered whales in the Mediterranean