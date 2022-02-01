2022 February 1 15:13

N-SEA concludes long-term vessel agreement for the DP-3 multi purpose offshore support vessel EDT Protea

N-Sea Group has signed a long-term vessel agreement with EDT Offshore for the EDT Protea, an advanced DP-3 Multi-Purpose Offshore Support Vessel. The vessel has a strong track record in Subsea services in both AIR diving and ROV intervention works, according to the company's release.

With her sleek design and DP3 capability she is the ideal vessel for working in close proximity to assets. This, along with a 50t AHC crane, she forms the perfect platform for total subsea solutions. The vessel holds a solid track record for continuous diving operations in the North Sea for many years.

As well as the previously announced agreement with Geo Plus for the Geo Focus, the EDT Protea is one of the six vessels that N-Sea will have under full management and control. By having long term control over vessels, it allows N-Sea to provide safer, and more efficient, operations working with fully committed and integrated teams on board. Through the N-Sea dedicated vessel initiative N-Sea offers its clients a unique set of subsea solution capabilities fully supported by N-Sea’s own experts.



The parties shall start their joint operations under the agreement in March 2022.