  • Vestdavit wins its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild...
  • 2022 February 1 12:12

    Vestdavit wins its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild multi-role combat vessels

    Persistence paid off for Vestdavit in winning its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild multi-role combat vessels, according to the company's release.

    The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes are to be constructed at RMC’s shipyard in Rauma, Finland as part of the navy’s €1.23bn ($1.36bn) Squadron 2020 project to replace seven ageing vessels and each will be equipped with two of Vestdavit’s high-specification davits.

    The advanced warships, with a length of 114m and beam of 16m, have an ice-strengthened hull for work in ice-bound waters and will be deployed on a diversity of missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and mine-laying.

    Consequently, they required efficient davits with a high level of reliability and redundancy for rapid-response launch and recovery of interceptor and life-saving boats intended for such tasks.

    Vestdavit will supply a total of eight high-performing telescopic davits for the corvette quartet.

    The groundwork for this key davit contract was actually laid around four years ago when Vestdavit first started working with RMC on the project, according to Hansen.

    The contract will also require Vestdavit to establish a service base in Finland to support this delivery, as well as further possible orders in the wider Nordic region.

