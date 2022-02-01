2022 February 1 11:16

Svitzer awarded Western Australia LNG terminal contract with Woodside

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of Maersk, has entered into a 12 year contractual arrangement with Woodside Energy Limited (Woodside) for the provision of towage and pilot transfer services at Woodside’s LNG export operations in the Port of Dampier, commencing from the end of 2023, according to the company's release.

Following an innovative open tender process, Svitzer will provide five modern 80-ton bollard pull tugboats to service the critical towage needs for the shipping of export LNG cargoes. Svitzer will also provide one new pilot transfer vessel for pilot transfer services to support Woodside and its joint venture operations. This tender outcome will see Svitzer provide world-class services to Woodside that deliver value and efficiency, while significantly reducing emissions across fleet operations by deploying smart and innovative enhancements to the tugs’ designs and operating models.

About Svitzer

Since 1833, Svitzer has provided safety and support at sea as a standalone towage operator and as part of A.P. Moller - Maersk.