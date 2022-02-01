  • Home
  • News
  • Northern Sea Route remain closed for the first time in 12 years
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 1 10:07

    Northern Sea Route remain closed for the first time in 12 years

    Weathernews Inc. Global Ice Center announced its review of Arctic Ocean sea ice conditions during 2021. Due to the cool summer temperatures in July 2021, sea ice did not see much melt and the minimum sea ice area for the year was the largest in the past seven years at 4.61 million km2.

    Furthermore, both the Northeast (Russian side) and the Northwest (Canadian side) Passages of the Northern Sea Route remained closed. This is the first time in 12 years since 2009 that the Northeast Passage did not open.

    For voyages between Asia and Europe, using the NSR reduces not only transportation costs but also CO2 emissions. Weathernews began offering Carbon Intensity Monitoring (CIM) Service, a CO2 emission monitoring service for the shipping industry, in April 2021.

    A state in which the entire route can be traversed without entering any areas affected by sea ice, according to satellite data.

    The decline in sea ice area has been accelerating in recent years due to increases in water temperature, with some pointing out the possibility that warming may be progressing in the Arctic region at a rate two to three times faster compared to other regions. During the preceding 2020 season, in particular, the Northern Sea Route were was open for the longest period ever, at 88 days, owing to the record-breaking high temperatures in the Arctic region.

    On the other hand, the summer temperatures during 2021 trended colder than usual in July, which is the usual period of melting, resulting in less than average amount of sea ice melting. As a result, sea ice remained in some areas of the Northern Sea Route even in September when the sea ice area should be the smallest, causing both the Northeast and the Northwest Passages to remain closed.

    This is the first season in 12 years, since 2009, that the Northeast Passage did not open. For the Northwest Passage, this was the second consecutive year that it failed to open due to sea ice persisting along the Passage. The minimum Arctic Ocean sea ice area for the year was 4.61 million km2, the largest recorded in the past seven years.

    In order to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted the carbon intensity indicator (CII) rating scheme in June 2021 as a new regulation applicable to large ocean-going vessels. As a result, the environmental performance of a vessel will be evaluated on the basis of its annual energy efficiency starting in 2023, making fuel-economy improvement measures imperative for ship owners and ship management companies.

    Weathernews began offering Carbon Intensity Monitoring (CIM) Service, a CO2 emission monitoring service for the shipping industry, in April 2021. By combining the CIM Service with our traditional OSR (Optimum Ship Routeing) Service for the selection of optimum routes, we support the environmental measures of the shipping industry through digital technologies by realizing, among other things, ecocentric voyages and visualization of the resulting reduction in emissions.

    Given the adoption of the new rating scheme, it is believed that the use of the Northern Sea Route, which can reduce CO2 emissions, will continue to increase. Meanwhile, even though Arctic Ocean sea ice is on a declining trend, sea ice remaining along the coast due to seasonal weather conditions, as was the case this year, can pose the risk of accidents. In order to support safe navigation through the Northern Sea Route, Weathernews will continue to conduct detailed observation and analyses of Arctic Ocean sea ice by utilizing proprietary microsatellites and prediction models to provide more accurate information on sea ice.

Другие новости по темам: Northern Sea Route  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 1

13:42 The Prime Minister officially opens the UK’s newest port, Tilbury2
13:15 Fincantieri announces delivery of two vessels
12:44 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its own container traffic
12:12 Vestdavit wins its first order with the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions to supply davits for a series of the Finnish Navy’s four newbuild multi-role combat vessels
11:53 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding establishes new specialized organization for marine decarbonization
11:16 Svitzer awarded Western Australia LNG terminal contract with Woodside
10:58 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3% in January 2022
10:26 Rembet Group supports 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" as its Sponsor
10:07 Northern Sea Route remain closed for the first time in 12 years
10:00 Drop-off in labour standards reporting mars strong overall performance from Flag States, ICS assessment shows
09:50 Krasnoye Sormovo commences metal cutting for 11th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
09:39 euronews: Crew rescued after two ships collide off Dutch coast
09:29 Crude oil prices continue rising in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of January 31
08:42 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Feb 01

2022 January 31

18:41 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte
18:06 Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal in South Australia orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
17:46 COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical form new product partnership
17:26 APM Terminals accelerates real-time data availability
17:03 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build three hydrofoils of Meteor design under GTLK leasing programme
16:42 RUB 900 million to be allocated for construction of large sea-going research vessel in 2022
16:31 ICTSI Rio welcomes CMA CGM’s BRAZEX 2 Service
16:20 Jan De Nul launches the world’s tallest next generation jack-up installation vessel Voltaire
16:01 Tender for construction of two hydrofoils announced by State Transport Leasing Company declared void
15:40 Indian Register of Shipping classed tug ‘Balbir’ delivered to Indian Navy
15:04 Maersk to build large cross-dock and cold store in the Port of Rotterdam by 2023
14:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 31,172 pmt
14:23 RF Government approves expansion of Feodosia and Azov ports
13:57 Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration new Rules to apply from 1 January 2022
13:20 Los Angeles, Long Beach to reassess activation ‘Container Dwell Fee’ on Feb. 4
13:02 Port of Los Angeles, Port of Shanghai, and C40 Cities announce partnership to create world’s first transpacific green shipping corridor between ports in the United States and China
12:28 APM Terminals Algeciras сommissions 12 new RTG cranes
12:26 Delegation of Euroports Group visits Port of Baku
11:59 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Silja Europa to remain suspended from Tallinn-Helsinki route until 1 April 2022
11:14 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returned to their permanent bases after completing tasks at sea
10:55 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Australia & New Zealand to North Europe, Mediterranean, Latin America & USEC/US Gulf
10:15 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:57 Crude oil prices rise in view of OPEC+ meeting
09:39 Global Ports to install two new mobile harbor cranes at VSC
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28
08:53 MABUX: Global bunker prices to change sideways on Jan 31

2022 January 30

15:32 Rotterdam port adds 34 billion euros to export value of Dutch products
14:03 Japanese shipowner Mizuho Sangyo joins Baumarine by MaruKlav with the MV Coral Ring
12:52 New date of World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition slated for May
11:49 MSC takes action to save endangered whales in the Mediterranean

2022 January 29

15:07 Sustainable beach replenishment works along the Flemish coast continue in 2022
13:18 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to issue Q4 and full year 2021 results and hold investor conference call
12:51 IJmuiden sea lock officially put into operation
11:29 New product partnership formed between COACH Solutions and Veson Nautical
10:41 MPA launches regular guided tours to Raffles Lighthouse

2022 January 28

18:30 Smooth Ports completes the first project phase of the project
18:12 Two oil garbage disposal vessels put into operation in Novorossiysk
18:05 MOL and Mitsui sign time charter contract for LNG carrier
17:56 Finnlines upgrades its Finland–Sweden route
17:36 NRP Maritime Asset Management announces launching and first close of Premium Maritime Credit Fund
17:26 NYK and Uyeno Group form capital and business alliance
17:06 UPM sets its sights on Rotterdam for new biorefinery
16:51 New fairway drafts offer shipping greater flexibility on Lower and Outer Elbe
16:41 GCT Bayonne orders Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers
16:31 ZIM provides update on operational cooperation agreement with the 2M Partners