2022 January 31 14:40

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 31,172 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 2,475



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between January 24 and January 28 rose week-on-week by RUB 2,475 and totaled RUB 31,172 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,680 to RUB 30,530 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,377 to RUB 29,187 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,718 to RUB 28,817 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,740 at RUB 30,290 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 3,820 to RUB 43,480 pmt.