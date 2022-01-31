-
2022 January 31 14:40
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 31,172 pmt
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 2,475
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between January 24 and January 28 rose week-on-week by RUB 2,475 and totaled RUB 31,172 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,680 to RUB 30,530 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,377 to RUB 29,187 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,718 to RUB 28,817 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,740 at RUB 30,290 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 3,820 to RUB 43,480 pmt.